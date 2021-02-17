How do you do Ash Wednesday in a pandemic? With Q-tips

The Diocese of San Diego says all 98 parishes across San Diego and Imperial counties will be distributing ashes this way.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Rev. Patrick Mulcahy, pastor at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in La Jolla, has been practicing getting enough ashes on a Q-tip.

Mulcahy and all the other pastors across the Diocese of San Diego will distribute ashes this way come Ash Wednesday -- this Wednesday -- which signifies the start of Lent for Christians worldwide.

Typically, pastors spread ashes directly on someone's forehead with their thumb. But, an individual Q-tip is a way to avoid physical contact in these pandemic times.

"I don't see using a Q-tip as getting in the way of that very powerful sign and the prayer that kind of instills in people," Mulcahy said.

The Diocese notes that pastors also have the option of sprinkling the ashes above someone's head.

Here's the Ash Wednesday mass schedule for several other churches across San Diego County as well:

- St. Joseph’s Cathedral, 1535 Third Ave.

Mass at 7 a.m and noon. Prayer service and ash distribution at 9 a.m., 11 a.m, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

- St. Brigid, 4735 Cass St.

Mass at 7:30 a.m., noon, 5:30 pm. and 7:30 p.m.

- Mission San Diego de Alcalá, 10818 San Diego Mission Road

Mass at 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Mission Church.

Mass at 8:30 a.m, noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 pm in St. Francis Chapel.

- Corpus Christi, 450 Corral Canyon Rd., Bonita