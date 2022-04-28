Ashnikko, Baby Tate and Daya to headline San Diego Pride

The San Diego Pride Festival is set for its full-scale return July 16-17.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride announced the headliners for the summer 2022 Pride Festival on Thursday and Ashnikko, Baby Tate, Daya and Snow Tha Product are set to hit the stage. This year features four all-queer performers as the festival's headlining performers.

San Diego Pride returns July 16-17 for it's first, full-scale celebration since 2019. The two-day festival features local LGBTQ+ and BIPOC artists, educational and art exhibits and local businesses. The full lineup of performers will be announced in June.

"As we prepare for our return to a full-scale Pride celebration, our team couldn't be more honored to announce this diverse group of fiercely talented LGBTQ+ headliners,” said Fernando Z. López, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

"These are just four of the hundreds of entertainers that will be performing at Pride this year. I can’t wait to share the full lineup with you in June." - @LoveWarriorPink, SD Pride ED@ashnikko, @imbabytate, @Daya, @SnowThaProduct



Daya

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Daya was announced as a headliner for the 2022 Pride Festival. Daya, 23, made her debut in 2016 with her hit song "Hide Away." In 2017, Daya won her first Grammy Award for her song with The Chainsmokers "Don't Let Me Down." The pop singer said she is excited to headline this year's pride festival because it comes during a time when exclusionary LGBTQ+ bills are being passed across the country.

"“It’s more crucial than ever to carve out spaces where we can not only feel visible and protected from these attacks but also celebrated and lifted up for who we are," said Daya.

Ashnikko and Baby Tate

The electronic pop artist will hit the 2022 Pride Festival stage on Sunday, closing out the weekend of celebrations. Ashnikko rose to popularity with their 2019 collaboration with fellow San Diego Pride headliner, Baby Tate and their 2021 mixtape, Demidevil. They rose to viral TikTok fame with her 2019 hit song, Stupid with Baby Tate.

"Queer people deserve safety, love, fairy tale endings, and a space in our communities to be ourselves,” said Sunday’s closing performer Ashnikko. “It’s about celebrating ourselves in the face of people who try to squash and deny our existence."

Baby Tate is Atlanta based singer and rapper. She first debuted in 2015 with her project, ROYGBIV.



“As a bisexual Black woman in this world, justice is not something that was easily obtained for me,” said Sunday’s performer Baby Tate. “Knowing those hardships makes supporting the LGBTQ+ social justice movement a no-brainer. We all deserve to freely love who we choose in peace.”

How to get tickets

The San Diego Pride Festival runs Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 17 at Balboa Park. Single day, and two-day tickets are available for advanced purchase and begin at $26. VIP passes are also available, begin at $195 and include weekend VIP access, catered food, upgraded VIP restrooms, enhanced views of the mainstage and more.

To purchase passes to the festival, click here.

