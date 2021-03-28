Demonstrators gather at Balboa Park to protest hate & violence against Asians

Dozens of people gathered in Balboa Park, saying that they want to keep the focus on the hate and violence the Asian American Pacific Islander community has faced.

SAN DIEGO — Support for the Asian American community continued on Saturday at Balboa Park. Demonstrators say they gathered and marched around the park to keep the focus on stopping the hate and violence Asians have experienced since the pandemic began.

They carried signs with messages of solidarity and demands to stop the hate against Asians. One demonstrator says she came out to the protest because she’s been impacted personally.

“I’ve been fetishized myself and I’ve had a lot of microaggressions towards me and it’s all just very normalized. So I want to show that we’re not silent and this is real, this our reality and we want to speak up against it,” said demonstrator Kaylinh Nguyen of San Diego.

The protest was organized by the PSL or the Party for Socialism and Liberation. It says its mission is to see that all Americans are treated equally and empowered.

“They just had this terrible shooting that happened at several spas so we’re standing in solidarity with them we’re going to continue fighting back against racism and White supremacy and we’re not going to stop until we dismantle the system that caused this,” said Anzy McWha, a PSL organizer.

PSL says its group held demonstrations in 100 cities across the country on Saturday, standing up against hate alongside the Asian American community.

“A lot of times Asians are seen as passive and the model minority and that we won’t speak up about things. We want to show that we will and we want our government to acknowledge that and also our local government,” said McWha.

Anti-Asian violence protests have popped up all over the country in recent weeks after six Asian women were murdered while working in Atlanta spas. Police have not yet labeled the killings a hate crime.

The organizers of this protest say they want to continue to bring awareness to this issue and they hope to see some of the same changes they saw after last summer’s protests when George Floyd was killed by police.