SAN DIEGO — For many rent was due Wednesday and thousands were unable to pay.

Although the mayor has put a moratorium on evictions thousands in San Diego are waiting on unemployment checks, and many are confused on how to file.

On Thursday night, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, hosted a Q&A with Legal Aid at Work on Facebook Live. Due to some technical issues the session was taped and uploaded, but some questions that were submitted were answered.

News 8 spoke with Gloria before the town hall to talk about the 1.9 million Californians and thousands of San Diegans who filed for unemployment California’s Employee Development Department.

Governor Gavin Newsom said on a good day unemployment checks take three weeks, but instead of 2,000 claims per day there are now 155,000 claims. The state re-purposed 200 workers to help and 800 other workers are on the way to help process the claims.

“Hopefully that will help move this huge number of applications through the system as swiftly as possible so people are not waiting a day longer than they absolutely have to,” said Gloria.

People posted questions about exhausting prior benefits and not being eligible for unemployment until May.

George Warner with Legal Aid at Work said they will be eligible for 13 additional weeks.

Independent contractors will also be eligible, but the state is waiting for direction from the U.S. Labor Department.

Remember when you go the California’s Employee Development Department to file a claim remember:

Last employer information including company name, supervisor’s name, address (mailing and physical location) and phone number

Last date worked and the reason you are no longer working

Gross earnings in the last week you worked, beginning with Sunday and ending with your last day of work

Information on all employers you worked for during the past 18 months, including name, address (mailing and physical location), the dates of employment, gross wages earned, hours worked per week, hourly rate of pay, and the reason you are no longer working.

Notice to Federal Employees About Unemployment Insurance, Standard Form 8 (former federal employees only)

DD 214 Member 4 copy (ex-military only)

Citizenship status, and, if you are not a U.S. citizen, information from your employment authorization document

You will receive $40 to $450 from the state on top of the $600 weekly federal stimulus money.

“We are talking a $1,050 a week, which San Diego is pretty expensive, but this is still real money,” said Gloria.

Warner recommends if you want to receive your money faster, request a debit card rather than a check.

Many people have complained of not getting an EDD number or tracking their case. Warner recommends you call technical support at (855) 357-7058 or go their the Ask EDD section.



The United Way has raised $339,000 and counting for the Worker Assistance Initiative which 7,421 people have applied. It’s a fund that will help people who have been laid off or reduced hours to pay bills.

