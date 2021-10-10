Assessment teams checking Del Mar for any visible signs of oil

Beaches continue to remain open as no public health risk has been determined.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Del Mar is one of the four locations in San Diego County that assessment teams will be checking for any visible signs of oil.

"We are looking at doing everything we did in Orange County now into San Diego County," said Yvonne Addasi with California Fish and Wildlife.

Addassi, liaison officer chief of preparedness, said teams will be cleaning up San Diego beaches looking for oil and tar balls washing ashore.

One of the many concerns of course is the animals.

"I think we’re doing very well. California is very fortunate to have the premiere oil wildlife care network in all the world," said Addassi.

Beaches continue to remain open as no public health risk has been determined. However, people are reminded to not touch, pick or try to clean up any tar balls as they can be hazardous.

Cleanup crews were in Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach and at the Carlsbad desalination plant to check on any visible signs of oil.

"[We] literally go out and take a look at shorelines [and] make recommendations for cleanup. We just keep doing that," said Addassi.

More than 1,300 people have responded since October 2 oil spill and nearly 5,600 gallons of crude oil have been recovered and 13.5 barrels of tar balls have also been gathered and nearly 233,000 pounds of oily debris have been recovered.

But Addassi and other city leaders are asking for your help.

"We have a number of different hotlines that people can get to where the leading edge is," said Addassi.

Here's where you can report tar balls: tarballreports@wildlife.ca.gov