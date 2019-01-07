SAN DIEGO — If you have lived in San Diego for a while, you are probably familiar with the "stingray shuffle" - and if you don't know it, now is the time to learn. With summer in full swing, more stingrays are popping up along local shores in shallow waters.

On Sunday, San Diego Lifeguards warned beach-goers via Twitter about the rays, remind people to shuffle their feet to avoid a painful injury. The agency tweeted that they had treated about two dozen people as of 2 p.m.

Lifeguards noted that more people were in the water because of the warm weather. They tell News 8 at least 30 people were stung Sunday at area beaches.