SAN DIEGO — A shooting at a Lakeside trailer park left at least one person wounded Friday afternoon.



The gunfire at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates, 13460 Interstate 8 Business, was reported about 4:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.



Medics took at least one patient to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Lt. David Buether said.



Deputies were looking for a possible suspect who drove out of the area following the gunfire in what was described as a red Ford Taurus. A detailed description of the man was not immediately available.



The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, Buether said.