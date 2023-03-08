ATF holds mass shooting training for K9 teams in San Diego

They’re known as explosive detection canines, capable of detecting 19,000 different explosive compounds.



They respond to scenes to ensure they're clear of weapons, bombs, or other hazardous materials.



"It's kinda a post-event. So, everything has already happened, and the special agent K9 handlers will come in and clear the scene of hazards. That way, any other first responders can come in and deal with the aftermath of that event," said Steven Carrico, the only ATF special agent K9 handler based in San Diego.



His dog Barney is a three-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab.



Together, they're one of 119 ATF explosive detection canine teams nationwide.



All the dogs used are labs that spend months training before entering the field.



When requested, they work with different law enforcement agencies, who either don't have the same tools or need more.



"In my case, I assist the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, Carlsbad PD, Escondido. I can cover the entire area," said Carrico.



These dogs don't just respond to high-profile events but all types of instances.



For example, they're sometimes called to retrieve a gun thrown out of a vehicle or check out a school campus following a bomb threat.



When something is found, such as a firearm or ammunition, ATF can use that evidence to track down a suspect or link one incident to another.



"They can connect that shooting to that gun and perhaps to that person," said Carrico.



In Thursday's scenario, the K-9s cleared the shooting scene at a church.



Firearms and scents were placed around the Daybreak campus.



When discovered, the dogs are rewarded with food.



"With the food, they have to be trained every single day to get that reward, so for us, that's a 365-day-a-year job," said Carrico.



It's a job that's not only critical but fulfilling.



For handlers, K9s like Barnie aren't just friendly colleagues.