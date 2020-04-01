VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Deputies were able to apprehend a 54-year-old suspect who was wanted for attempted murder, criminal threats and felony domestic violence following a vehicle pursuit that began this morning in the back parking lot of the Harrah's Rincon Casino in Valley Center.

At 2:20 a.m., deputies from the sheriff's Valley Center substation received a call from the Imperial County Sheriff's Department regarding Steven Salas, who was driving a black Jeep Wrangler, said Sgt. Michael Tingley of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Through a Sirius Radio ping, the vehicle was located at the Harrah's Rincon Casino in Valley Center," Tingley said. "Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle in the back parking lot of the casino. An attempt to contact the suspect was made and the suspect fled in the vehicle."

During the pursuit deputies used a spike strip that forced Salas back to the casino and eventually he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station, where he was taken into custody.

"Salas was booked into the San Diego County Vista Detention Facility on several felony charges," Tingley said.