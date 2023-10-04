SD, SF city attorneys subpoena company providing home title theft services

City Attorneys' San Diego and San Francisco offices announced they issued a subpoena for information from a company they allege provides home title theft services.

SAN DIEGO — The City Attorneys' offices of San Diego and San Francisco announced Monday that they had issued a subpoena for information from a company they allege makes false claims regarding the threat of home title theft, a concept the City Attorneys say is impossible in California.

Home Title Lock claims to provide services that safeguard homeowners from home title theft, in which scammers purportedly can steal homeowners' properties by recording fraudulent title documents.

The City Attorneys say the company targets elderly customers with deceptive advertising and makes "alarmist statements about the prevalence of fraudulently recorded deeds."

In a joint statement released Monday, the City Attorneys say fraudulently recorded titles are void in California and fraudulent title recording is "rare and likely to be quickly discovered." The City Attorneys also say that Home Title Lock's service merely notifies homeowners when fraudulent deeds are recorded instead of protecting the homeowners through preventative measures.

"Home Title Lock targets and preys upon elderly Californians whose homes are their chief source of financial security," San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said. "It convinces its customers that they will wind up penniless if they do not invest in services they do not need. Home Title Lock's conduct is not just illegal; it is unconscionable and cruel."

Representatives with Home Title Lock did not respond to requests for comment on the City Attorneys' announcement.

The joint statement does not indicate that Home Title Lock is being prosecuted or sued by the City Attorneys' Offices but rather notes that the subpoenas are being issued as part of an investigation into potential violations of state law.

The subpoena seeks information from 2019 regarding the company's services, advertising, and documentation supporting its claims.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu called the company "a scam, plain and simple."

Chiu said, "The company has manufactured a home title theft crisis to stir up fear amongst elderly homeowners and deceive them into buying a service that many local governments provide for free. Like those created by Home Title Lock, false identity theft scares take attention away from important privacy and data security efforts. We seek further information to understand how many California homeowners may have been harmed by these misleading advertisements."

CBS 8 spoke to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, which said the County Recorder/Assessor/County Clerk monitors documents to protect consumers from real estate fraud, including home title theft.

"It's not necessary to buy into it when the service is free in San Diego," said Mark Powell with the GSDRA.

When you go to the recorder's website, it has a section called Owner Alert, where someone can sign up for e-mail notifications for free.

"Through the Owner Alert program, you can register up to ten properties with a single email address," said Powell. "If anybody files any document, you're notified right away, and then you can tell if it's fraudulent or not."

CBS 8 also found complaints and bad reviews about Home Title Lock at Better Business Bureau.