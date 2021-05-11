Australian ship carries 2 dead whales to Naval Base San Diego

The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney pulled into Naval Base San Diego with two dead whales stuck under the ship.

SAN DIEGO — It can be difficult for some to watch as one of two dead fin whales was towed out to sea Tuesday after being hit by an Australian Navy ship.

John Calambokidis, Cascadia Research Biologist based in Washington said,

"It is very unusual, and I don't know of any other case where two whales have been struck and on the bow of a ship together like this.”

Michael Milstein, public affairs officer for NOAA Fisheries says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is assisting with the carcass removal as scientists work to determine what happened. Milstein said the Navy contracted with a vessel to tow the larger whale carcass out of San Diego Bay for disposal at sea.

"It usually occurs when the whale is at the surface, and the ship is unaware that the whale is there and just basically runs into them and it can either be struck by the bow of the vessel or sometimes they are caught and injured by the propeller,” Calambokidis said.

Calambokidis studies ship strikes like the one that took place Saturday around 9:45 a.m. when The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney was berthing alongside Naval Base San Diego and discovered two deceased whales dislodged from the bottom of the ship.