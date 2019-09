OTAY MESA, San Diego — San Diego Police are assisting Border Patrol investigate a suspicious device or object inside an impounded car at an Otay Mesa junkyard.

Authorities are reporting the car was impounded on September 8, as part of a smuggling operation.

California Highway Patrol is also assisting with traffic control along Avenida de la Fuente and Airway Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.