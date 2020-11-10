Authorities say amount of face masks improperly disposed is concerning

According to Monahan, the recent county wide coastal cleanup day report was shocking.

SAN DIEGO — County leaders are stepping up efforts for a cleaner San Diego. Recently, they have seen an increase of trash and improper disposal of face masks.

Mia Roseberry from Wounded Warrior Homes San Diego said, “We’re being responsible in our masks, but we need to be responsible in disposing them appropriately.”

Throughout the beaches of San Diego, there has been an increase of trash during the pandemic including plastic bags, containers, Styrofoam and face masks.

County cleanup leader, Mia Roseberry says everyone needs to be more mindful of how they are taking care of the community. “Others have to clean the trash up and now we’re exposing others to our very own health concerns,” said Roseberry.

Ian Monohan of I Love a Clean San Diego said, “The other anomaly we really never tracked before is face masks.” He added that masks, gloves, and sanitary wipes have been piling up.

According to Monahan, the recent county-wide coastal cleanup day report was shocking.

He also said that all planned county cleanups were placed on hold at the beginning of the pandemic but now they are holding virtual cleanups.