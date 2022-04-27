Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Poway

Police described her as an Asian female, who goes by the name Cassidy. If you see her, please call 9 1 1.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl named Cassidy Chan. She was last seen in the 18000 block of Heritage Drive in Poway.

Authorities said she left her home to take the family dog for a walk. Chan's family called the Sheriff's Department when Cassidy didn't return home.

Chan is Asian and stands 5'1" tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has straight black hair. Chan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The family dog is a small white dog named Lucy.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit is working with the Poway Sheriff's Station and the Sheriff's Juvenile Services Group to locate Chan and her dog.

If you have seen them, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Search & Rescue teams in Poway looking for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the 18000 block of Heritage Drive in Poway, 7th grader named Cassidy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and black shoes. @CBS8 @DeskEight @SDSheriff https://t.co/nUSqlxrg6j pic.twitter.com/imAq7PQ2lX — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) April 27, 2022