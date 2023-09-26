UAW Auto strike affecting San Diego auto repair shops, customers

The walkout is impacting 38 parts distribution centers across the country, including southern California. Now, it's impacting auto shops in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Auto workers are continuing to strike for the 12th day in 20 different states across the United States.

Union members are striking against General Motors, Ford, and Steallantis: the owner of Jeep and Ram brands; asking for higher pay, 4 weeks paid wages and other benefits.

The walkout is impacting 38 parts distribution centers across the country; including southern California; which means now, auto shops are affected locally.

"I don’t know when were going to get it with this auto strike. It could take months. I don’t know how long this auto strike will last," said Ray Frey, owner of Ray Frey Auto Center in Kearney Mesa, over the phone to a customer.

Frey says he and his staff are spending hours trying to locate car parts elsewhere.

"Ever since the pandemic, we've had hard times getting parts. Now, we have an auto strike slowing us down again," he said.

"Tough times. I feel for all the people on strike. I can understand it. It’s a trickle-down effect. The repair shops need the parts," said John Hartman, NAPA Wholesale Manager.

Customers like Ron Papania, have to wait weeks to maybe even months for car parts to arrive.

"It’s a pain in the tail end! Now that I know it's going to be so long, I'm going to have to come up with another plan; probably go rent a car for a little while," said Papania.

"They shut down all warehouses. I don’t know if it's going to take weeks, months, I don’t know what to tell you at this point," said Frey to another customer on the phone.

Local auto repair workers are hoping all parties can come to an agreement soon, so they can get back to business as usual.

"I hope they make an agreement. I mean you hope they sit down at a table, get it over with, get people back to work and let's move on," said Hartman.