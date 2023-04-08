'Automated people mover' could save time, cut down on traffic to San Diego airport

A 'people mover' from the Santa Fe Depot would cut traffic on surface streets by an estimated 20 percent, and could save up to 24 minutes in getting to the airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Getting to San Diego International Airport could eventually be as easy as jumping on a high-speed, above-ground monorail service.

A new study by SANDAG finds that an "automated people mover" could significantly save time and cut traffic.

SANDAG compared a number of different alternatives, including expanding the trolley line or adding bus service. The option that would save the most time and relieve the most traffic congestion, according to SANDAG, would be an 'automated people mover' that could take travelers from the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego two-and-a-half-miles to the airport - for free - every two to four minutes.

"There is a big need to come up with a transportation alternative that is high-speed transit that can deal with some of the traffic in this very, very finite area," said Coleen Clementson, Deputy CEO at SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments).

That traffic is only expected to get worse as the San Diego International Airport continues to expand.

This concept of an automated people mover would be similar to the one that LAX is about to launch next year: a high-speed, above-ground monorail..

Clementson says the 'people mover' option would cut traffic on surface streets by an estimated 20%, and could save up to 24 minutes in getting to the airport, depending where you're coming from.

"The reason the Santa Fe Depot is so attractive, is that Amtrak stops there, the Coaster stops there, we got a number of buses that come to that location," along with the blue-line trolley service, she added,

The estimated cost for this people mover from Santa Fe Depot to the airport: $1.3 to $2 billion.

Clementson said a project like this would likely qualify for matching federal transit funds, and that the airport has already committed to help pay for a transit project like this.

"So $300 million is a pretty good down payment to get started on this project," she told CBS 8.

If SANDAG ultimately selects this transit option, San Diego voters would most likely have to give the green light for local funding.

"I'm up for the idea, yeah!" said Shari Simpson, who lives in Pacific Beach. "I think anything that can bring people in without bringing more vehicles in here and freeing up traffic is a fantastic idea."

While some San Diegans are on board, others have concerns over the cost.

"An automated people mover is a good idea," said Mission Hills resident John Jenkins, "But billions for that distance? It's going to be a 'no' for me!"

"I would use it if we put the money into it, I would absolutely use it," said Escondido resident Amanda Anderberg. "But I also think that we have a lot of other areas that money could go to."

The public will have a chance to weigh in, as this transit option begins an environmental review process starting this fall.

If ultimately approved and funded, the 'people mover' could be a reality in five to six years.