Catching speeders with cameras: Proposed bill aims to issue tickets for 11 miles over

First-time offenders would get a warning if they are caught going 11 or more miles per hour over the speed limit. Then a $50 dollar ticket for the next violation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — First there were red light cameras, now six cities in California could soon test out cameras that catch speeding drivers.

Assembly Bill 645 was approved by the state legislature is now sitting on the Governor's desk. It calls for a pilot program that would ticket people who are driving too fast.

Just eleven miles per hour over the speed limit, could cost you $50.

The goal though isn't to issue tickets, rather make us all more mindful of our driving and ultimately save lives.

"People drive pretty fast around here, I got rear ended," Jean Lee said, who lives in Carmel Valley.

"I fully disagree with anything involving a camera," Casey Crompton said, from Pacific Beach.

If the Governor signs it, we would be the 19th state to implement automated speed enforcement. Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach, San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland would be the first to capture speeders on camera. The plan is to test it out for five years, then examine the data.

"We are seeing serious injuries and fatalities, mostly due to speeding and reckless driving," Assemblymember Laura Friedman said, who represents District 44, and authored this proposed bill. "We're seeing a 20 percent increase year after year, of these injuries. Enough is enough. I have a ten-year-old daughter and I'm worried about her every time she leaves the house."

"Over a third of our collisions, just on the weekend are contributed to speed," Jennifer Atenza said, from the Oceanside Police Department.

Cameras would be on city streets only, in areas that are notoriously dangerous or vulnerable, like school zones. You would be warned the camera is coming, it only takes a picture of your license plate and the data is deleted after three days.

"If it could be enforced smartly, it's not a bad idea, it's just a way to remind people of the consequences," Ian Maxwell said, from La Jolla.

First-time offenders would get a warning if they are caught going 11 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Then a $50 dollar ticket for the next violation. It would not add points to your record.

"Eleven is a little on the low side, but ya 15 and up - I think it would be an interesting program," Jean Lee said, from Carmel Valley.

The money earned can then only be spent in two ways. Right back into the program itself, for example, to pay for the cameras or into other traffic calming solutions, like speed bumps.