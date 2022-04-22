Average San Diego County gas price drops for 21st time in 24 days

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago and 20.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.717 higher than one year ago.

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 21st time in 24 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.74.

The average price has dropped 27.8 cents over the past 24 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 March 29.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago and 20.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.717 higher than one year ago.

"The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast gasoline stockpiles shrank over the previous week, as some imports that were expected for California are reportedly being redirected to East Coast cities that are having supply issues," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose (Wednesday) after that news, but they are still about 75 cents lower than the record high level reached on March 23, so there should still be plenty of room for prices to drop further."