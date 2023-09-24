Average San Diego County gas price rises for 18th time in 20 days

Gas prices reaching $6 a gallon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 18th time in 20 days, increasing 3 cents to $6.032, its highest amount since Oct. 17.

The average price has risen 65 cents over the past 20 days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped a half-cent Thursday and 1.5 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 21.3 cents more than one week ago, 68.5 cents higher than one month ago and 38 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped 40.3 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the sixth consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.847. It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago but 1 cent more than one month ago and 14.7 cents higher than one year ago.