Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Dec. 3

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 18th consecutive day and 23rd time in 25 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.842, its highest amount since Dec. 3.

The average price has increased 26 cents over the past 25 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 27.1 cents higher than one month ago and 3 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.593 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 26th time in 28 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.373. It has dropped 13.7 cents over the past 28 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.