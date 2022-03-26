Average San Diego County gas price tops $6 per gallon

The average price rose 1.2 cents Saturday

SAN DIEGO — The 32nd consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County above $6 for the first time Saturday, just 22 days after it topped $5 for the first time.

The average price rose 1.2 cents to $6.011, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service Saturday. The average price has risen $1.267 during the streak, including 1.8 cents Friday. It is 12.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.178 higher than one month ago and $2.072 greater than one year ago.

A missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia caused another set of increases to the price of a barrel of Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe, which are likely to mean further increases to pump prices.

The price gained $12.72 per barrel this week, settling at $120.65 on Friday, $7.33 less than its 52-week high of $127.98 on March 8.