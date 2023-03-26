Aztecs fans react to San Diego State making it to Final Four

San Diego State's men's basketball team made it to the Final Four for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Aztecs fans planned to gather at San Diego State to welcome the men's basketball team back to campus after winning Sunday's game to make it to the final four for the first time.

The game had everyone on the edge of their seats as the Aztecs pulled off a 57-56 win against Creighton.

"They were down the whole game and somehow pulled out. Those free throws at the end, I can't believe he made them. I'm so glad they made them," Christopher said.

The basketball team will now play in the final four for the first time. For SDSU alumni, the victory is extra special.

"It's incredible. I went there for five years. It was an awesome experience. I was always rooting for our basketball team over the years, and seeing this win is incredible," said Jay Chandler, an SDSU alum.

The basketball team is expected to arrive in San Diego around 12:20 a.m.