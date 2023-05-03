9-month-old girl missing in Clayton County with father diagnosed with mental illness, police say

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 9-month-old Iva Murray and the man police say has her, Chastin Brinkley.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-month-old girl and her 31-year-old father who is diagnosed with a mental illness are missing from Clayton County after investigators said the man borrowed but did not return a pick-up truck.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 9-month-old Iva Murray and the man police say has her, Chastin Brinkley. They were last seen in a 2010 GMC Sierra truck with Georgia license plate: #TCM0250

Police responded to the missing person's call just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning, but said the two's last known communication with any family was on Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

Brinkley is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green/black checkered sweater vest and black slippers.

Murray is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket, police said.