Family escapes serious injury after being hit by possibly intoxicated driver in Oceanside

A family, including a baby, was uninjured after a man possibly under the influence of alcohol, driving a pickup truck, hit their SUV on a road in Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — At least one person was transported to an area hospital Sunday night after being involved in a possible DUI-related crash, according to Oceanside police.

Oceanside Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mesa Drive in the Oceanside area of San Diego County around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a crash, officials with Oceanside police said.

When first responders arrived on scene, they discovered a black GMC Denali pickup trunk down an embankment with one person trapped inside and another white SUV on the roadway, a Sergeant with Oceanside Police Department said.

Video shared with CBS 8 from News Flash Media showed a man holding a baby, believed to be two of the victims in the Lexus sedan when it was hit by the pickup truck.

The crash's impact severed a tire from the pickup truck's axle, leaving it in the middle of the roadway, additional video clips showed.

Oceanside police later confirmed the mother and father of the baby were all in the SUV when it was hit.

Officers determined the suspect who caused the crash was possibly under the influence of alcohol as their investigation unfolded.

The suspect, only described as a 40-year-old man, was taken to an area major trauma center by air ambulance in unknown condition.

The family involved in the crash did not suffer any extensive injuries and was able to walk away from the crash, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.