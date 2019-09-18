SAN DIEGO — Activists with the Backbone Campaign are planning a rally in Horton Plaza Park on Wednesday to protest President Trump’s visit to San Diego. At the rally a baby Trump balloon is expected to fly. Organizers say the balloon may be late after being held up trying to cross the border into the United States from Mexico.

The rally is set to begin shortly before 1 a.m. and will conclude after the president leaves the US Grant at 1:30.

The Backbone Campaign says they use inflatables, freeway bannering and light projection for “artful activism” throughout the country.