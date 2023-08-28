Back-to-school for students at the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego

About 100 students being treated at Rady Children's Hospital and their siblings feel a sense of normalcy during a time their family faces a medical crisis.

SAN DIEGO — Students and siblings of those treated at Rady Children's Hospital could miss out on school. But a partnership with the San Diego Unified School District and the Ronald McDonald House Charities helps keep kids in the classroom. The objective is to have students go to "School Away from School" as the children live in a home away from home.

The program helps keep families together like fourth grader Tehanui and his 17-month-old sister GG. Tehanui recently moved from his home in Laie, Oahu to the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego to be with GG, who has lived in RMHC for seven months as she awaits a heart transplant.

“It's fun to have new friends and fun to learn,” said Tehanui, 4th grade.

But Tehanui’s mom, Eliani Lawrence, who has been at the RMHC for 301 days hasn’t had all of her children under one roof until a few weeks ago. While her focus was on her baby's health, she was also concerned about her other kids' education.

“It's so nice for them to have them with me, being separated from them for a year was really hard. Knowing that they could stay with me and go to school and get their education was very helpful,” said Lawrence.

This is the 13th year for the RMHC’s "School Away From School" program that offers free education for children who are hospitalized and their siblings who are in TK through 12th grade. One teacher said their goal is to keep the optimism alive.

“Cultivating joy. That is our mission this year. Reminding everyone that there is a lot of scary stuff going on but we can still have fun,” said Lisa DeSonia, teacher.

DeSonia is one of two teachers who juggles the needs of many ages and teaches coding, reading, writing, math among many other subjects.

“For them to have a normal situation with loving teachers it gives them a sense of belonging and sense of community,” said Oscar Gomez, RMHC San Diego, Chief Operating Officer.

This opportunity also gives them a new playground where they feel like family.

“Knowing that this is a safe space for her is all I can ask for,” said Lawrence.

Through community support, approximately 100 students attend school at the RMHC. To learn more click here.