Fifty newest United States citizens take part in naturalization ceremony at Balboa Park

The new United States citizens ranged from Afghanistan all the way to New Zealand, Vietnam, Ireland and China.

SAN DIEGO — Fifty new United States citizens from fifty different countries took part in a special ceremony put on by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Tuesday morning.

Many of the participants have been waiting months and some even years to become naturalized citizens.

CBS 8 talked to a man who has served as a United States Marine for the past three years so he could become a citizen. He said it was a lengthy process, but one that is worth the wait for a country he believes in deeply.

During the pandemic, drive-thru naturalization ceremonies were hosted at Cabrillo National Monument. Tuesday’s event was the first time in two years people were able to gather together to celebrate San Diego’s newest citizens.

USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people in fiscal year 2021. USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen