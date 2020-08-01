SAN DIEGO — The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran are being felt all over the world, including here in San Diego County.

Dozen of people are gathering at Balboa Park in San Diego to express their concerns. "No War in Iran"' was the message at the rally. The Borderlands Coalition, along with its supporters, gathered in front of the Natural History Museum Wednesday morning to make their voice heard.

Speakers, human rights and faith leaders from the San Diego Iranian, Afghan, Arab, Muslim and allied community organizations are denouncing unprovoked aggression, escalation and war in Iran, and detention of Iranian Americans.

Many of those speakers talked about the Iranian detention that took place on Saturday. Dozens of Iranian-Americans were detained crossing the Peace Arch Border in Blaine, Washington while leaving Vancouver, Canada. Dozens more allegedly were refused entry into the United States and were turned away. Customs and Border Patrol allegedly said that those detained were thought to be “hostile” towards the United States. This came after the Iranian General Qassem Soliemani was killed. Those in attendance of Wednesday's rally are worried about escalation and possible war.

"The American people should be clear that President Trump, through a series of actions, has declared war against the nation of Iran without consulting Congress," said David Patterson, a past president of San Diego Veterans for Peace.

CONTEXT: Iran fires back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

More rallies are planned for Wednesday afternoon and evening in San Diego.