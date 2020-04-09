More museums to open in Balboa Park in time for Labor Day weekend

All museums have new COVID rules including visitors must wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance.

SAN DIEGO — Needing something to do this Labor Day weekend? Why not stay cool by heading down to Balboa Park and taking in one of the many museums that are reopening this weekend.

The new areas that are opening include:

Centro Cultural de la Raza

Japanese Friendship Garden

San Diego Air and Space Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Museum of Art

San Diego Zoo

Spanish Village Art Center

Balboa Park has the safety of all visitors at the forefront of their minds so there are COVID rules and regulations that will need to be followed while there. Some of the rules include:

All visitors must wear a mask

Visitors must maintain a six-foot distance from others

Hand washing and sanitizing stations have been set up around the park

Several food options are available throughout the park including the Prado Restaurant, Prado Perk coffee cart, Panama 66 Restaurant, Panama 66 “grab and go” cart, Craveology Café at Fleet Science Center, the WorldBeat Center Café (vegetarian), and Daniel’s Coffee cart in Spanish Village.

The Museum of Us and the San Diego Automotive Museum will open mid-September.