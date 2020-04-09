More museums to open in Balboa Park in time for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — Needing something to do this Labor Day weekend? Why not stay cool by heading down to Balboa Park and taking in one of the many museums that are reopening this weekend.
The new areas that are opening include:
- Centro Cultural de la Raza
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- San Diego Air and Space Museum
- San Diego History Center
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Zoo
- Spanish Village Art Center
Balboa Park has the safety of all visitors at the forefront of their minds so there are COVID rules and regulations that will need to be followed while there. Some of the rules include:
- All visitors must wear a mask
- Visitors must maintain a six-foot distance from others
- Hand washing and sanitizing stations have been set up around the park
Several food options are available throughout the park including the Prado Restaurant, Prado Perk coffee cart, Panama 66 Restaurant, Panama 66 “grab and go” cart, Craveology Café at Fleet Science Center, the WorldBeat Center Café (vegetarian), and Daniel’s Coffee cart in Spanish Village.
The Museum of Us and the San Diego Automotive Museum will open mid-September.