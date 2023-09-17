Ballet folklorico dance groups perform at Fiestas Patrias in North County

Dance groups from all ages performed traditional folklorico dances in Escondido.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Celebrations for Fiestas Patrias continue in San Diego County to honor and showcase traditions like ballet folklorico, a dance with rhythm, culture and vibrant colors. Step by step at the sound of music, several ballet folklorico dance groups showcased their craft to represent different regions at USA Multicultural’s Fiestas Patrias Festival.

“The girls in the red outfits, those are traditional outfits that come from Jalisco as one of the traditional outfits from the women and then the little girls have the outfits representing Sinaloa,” Tradicion Mexicana U.S.A Instructor Daniela Hidalgo said.

It's a dance with a lot of history, a type of tradition that's been passed on for years.

“Ballet folklorico originates from Mexico, it has some states like Nuevo Leon has a Spanish influence, a European influence but its just cultured in that's been around for hundreds of years. It got incredibly popular with Amalia Hernandez and that's kind of where it got its uprising,” Tradicion Mexicana U.S.A Dance Company Instructor Edith Castellanos said.

The dancers continue to implement the culture from head to toe through traditional clothing.

Ballet Folklorico Sangre Mestiza is a group inclusive of all ages – members just need a passion for dance. Instructor Clara Lopez said they use the dance and the clothing to promote what’s in their roots.

“Fomentar lo que es las raíces, el baile…toda la vestimenta,” Lopez said.

“We also have a lot of special needs kids, or students with disabilities in our kids groups and a couple in our adults groups so it kind of depends on every student what group they feel most comfortable in but we accept students of all kinds,” Ballet Folklorico Sangre Mestiza dance member Brenda Nieto said.

Ballet folklorico serves as a way for dancers to embrace their heritage.

“The pride that I feel representing the culture, I know my family being from Guerrero, they loved seeing all the different regions because you know when you come from another country and you see your culture being represented everywhere it's indescribable,” Amanecer Dancer, Stephanie Carreto said.

Carreto and several other dancers performed different styles of dance, each one representing a different state in Mexico.