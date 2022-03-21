Ballot measure could eliminate free trash pickup for many San Diegans

San Diegans living in single family homes could soon pay a fee for trash pickup

SAN DIEGO — Over half of homes in the city of San Diego receive free trash pickup and it might have worked back in 1919 when it started, but now the City of San Diego is saying it has become costly for taxpayers.

Thursday is usually trash pickup for many local San Diegans living in single family homes, and it's free. But not for those living in apartments or condominiums.

This policy started 100 years ago and Councilmember Joe Lacava says it was to help homeowners.

“What we found was that an individual was clever enough like, hey if I can pick up people’s trash well I can head to my farm and feed my pigs for free. So we decided that that was not a fair way to deal with trash and have someone take advantage that way,” said LaCava.

Now the city has announced it wants to eliminate it and has decided to put a measure on this November's ballot. The policy costs the city $50 million a year, when funds can be used for city services.

“Right now we are entering budget season and we are starting to talk about the city budget and every year we start to look at what the revenue is. And then we look at what city services the public wants, whether its park rangers or library hours," said LaCava.

LaCava also adds that if the current policy stays intact, it will only drive up taxes. According to city audits, taxpayers currently pay $43.2 million for free trash. However, come 2027, it will increase to $75 million.

“So we are trying to be as strategic as possible," said LaCava.

While homeowners fear that legislators are just taking even more money.

“There's still a multistep process, there’s still opportunity for the public to come in and share their opinion of whether it’s a good idea or not,” said LaCava.

The city intends on having equity throughout and are hopeful many will vote in favor of it. As for homeowners, even if passed, they won't see a bill until 2024