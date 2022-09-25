Barack Obama visits San Diego to speak at L’ATITUDE conference

L’ATITUDE, the Latino business conference saw several celebrities take part in Q and A’s. This Sunday the former President Barack Obama took the stage.

SAN DIEGO — The four day L’ATITUDE conference kicked off this week and came with some powerful speakers that left Latino business men and women pleased that they took time off to travel and make it to the event in San Diego.

Speakers included From Gloria Estefan to the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama.

These are just a few famous speakers that showed support and took part in Q&A this week at the L’ATITUDE conference.

The event allows Latino and other minority professionals to network and workshop with some of the country’s leading CEOs, celebrities, politicians and hundreds of other influential Latinos.

“The U.S. Latino cohort is what I call the new mainstream economy, 21st century America and its accounting for a lot of companies that sell to consumers. Probably 70% of the net sales growth of most companies,” said the Co-Founder, Sol Trujillo.

While many listened in on different panels that encourage minorities to aim for important leadership roles, thousands of others waited all morning on Sunday to sit front row in Barack Obama's conference.

Although videography wasn’t allowed during his Q&A, CBS 8 was allowed to capture the first few seconds of his arrival.

Those at the conference were able to listen in on his response when discussing issues like the racial wealth gap.

During his discussion, moderator Gary Acosta, who is also the Co-Founder of the event asked former President Barack Obama what actions do politicians need to take to close the wealth gap.

Obama said it starts by addressing that there is an enormous disparity between minorities and white Americans.

Obama was also asked about immigration reform and why there hasn’t been a current change in the immigration policy of the country.

Obama responded by saying that certain political parties are not open to the idea like they were during the Ronald Reagan administration.

L’ATITUDE is the largest event in the U.S. that focuses on the new mainstream economy driven by the Latino community, according to organizers, in their recent report they say they received thousands of registered participants.

The conference changes its location every year and Trujillo said they are planning to have it in Miami next September.