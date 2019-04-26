SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s oldest bicycle club is getting ready to hold one of the largest cycling events in Southern California. The Barrio Logan Grand Prix will hit the streets on Saturday April 27 with 14 rides ranging from 10-year old riders to 60-year old riders.

The 2019 course is a .8 mile figure 8 shape that will take riders through National Avenue, Newton Avenue and Main Street in Barrio Logan.

Elizabeth Sanchez headed to the finish line and explains how the ride helps children learn important safety rules and why they added a community health fair to the race.

Online registration for the race is closed, but you can still register in person with cash or a check.