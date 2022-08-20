Barrio Logan hosts first literacy festival

Dozens of kids in Barrio Logan had the chance to take home free books. Two organizations hosted the event with the intent of helping struggling families.

SAN DIEGO — Nestled away on Evans street in Barrio Logan, the College Institute Building with the help of San Diego Oasis, two organizations that advocate for better access to education, hosted their first literacy festival.

Dozens of children, including 7-year-old Gavino Garcia and his brother Emiliano got the chance to take home free brooks.

Gavino, who before the event only had three books at home, got the chance to take home five books.

For some people that might not be much, but for little Gavino who has struggled to buy one book, it's more than plenty.

“I like Star Wars,” said Gavino.

One of his favorite things to do is read fictional books with his brother.

“Sometimes he asks me to read him books, or sometimes he just wants to read on his own,” said Emiliano.

The only problem is that Barrio Logan does not have a nearby public library, the closest one is in Logan Heights, making it difficult for little Gavino to access children's books easily.

There are local bookstores, but like any book, they can get pricey.

Which is why the two organizations hosted their first literacy festival where dozens of children including Gavino and his brother got the chance to take home free books.

“I’m getting books and all I have to do is give them tickets,” said Gavino.

Kids as young as four were given five tickets, with those tickets they had the luxury to pick out any children's book of their choice.

The majority of children in Barrio Logan are bilingual speakers and some kids are still learning to master the English language, which is why reading is an important element.

San Diego Oasis tells me kids in Barrio Logan are sometimes unable to practice reading because even their closest libraries are underfunded.

15 hundred books were distributed to families on Saturday all with the intent of giving a book to a rightful owner and bringing a smile to their face as they were handed one.

The literacy festival was a first for Barrio Logan and it was open to the public.

If you are interested in events like these but missed this one, check out the organization's website.