Barrio Logan community pool with no lifeguards leaves dozens of families without a place to cool down

"We just need one lifeguard, just one," said Executive Director Rachael Ortiz. As a heatwave approaches families are upset the pool isn't open.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — “It's hard for all of us to keep a straight face, I feel like crying,” said Executive Director Rachel Ortiz at Barrio Station.

The community pool that gives free access to children and families in Barrio Logan has been empty since 2019.

A shortage of lifeguards is threatening all kinds of summer fun, which means dozens of families will spend this week's heat wave looking for somewhere else to cool down.

“We need just one lifeguard, even just one, please,” Ortiz.

Across the country, about half of the nation's 309 thousand public pools will be forced to close their doors or reduce hours, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

The pandemic backlogged lifeguards to renew their certification.

Now families here are feeling that pinch and are worried swimming programs and aquatic activities won’t be running for yet another year.

“I don’t know if they’ll have swimming lessons, but that’s important,” said Carolina Martinez, a mother who lives in the area with her four kids.

Ortiz says she’s not giving up, she’s hoping by word of mouth she can find a lifeguard.

This is a non-profit pool that isn’t owned or staffed by the city, which is why Ortiz says they just need to find a certified lifeguard on their own. Ortiz says the position will pay $18 an hour.

For more information, you can head to their website.