Crews contain brush fire in Bay Ho

SAN DIEGO — Crews have contained a one- to two-acre vegetation fire in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego. Multiple engine companies and helicopters responded but no additional crews were being called in as of 5:15 p.m. according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews were expected to be on scene for a couple of hours to mop up.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in the canyon behind 4600 Monongahela Street and 4600 Leathers Street.

Several homes along the edge of the canyon that were threatened. None had been damaged as of 5:10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.