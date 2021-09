Homicide detectives took over the investigation and there were no further details as of Tuesday night.

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a shooting in the Bay Terraces area of South County San Diego, according to police. San Diego police officers responded to the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive and found one person dead.

Police taped off a parking area outside an apartment building but it was unclear if the shooting occurred outside or in one of the units.