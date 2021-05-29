The Beach Boys bring good vibrations to Petco Park

The Beach Boys are playing Saturday night as a part of the Padres 2021 summer concert series.

SAN DIEGO — This weekend marks the first, large-scale concert to be held at Petco Park since the pandemic began.

The Beach Boys are playing Saturday night as a part of the Padres 2021 summer concert series.

News 8's LaMonica Peters was there before the show began to tell us what people are saying about being out, and socially distant for the concert.

Not only is this the first big concert at Petco Park but it’s also the first major music event sponsored by Major League Baseball since the pandemic started. People are still required to wear their masks and remain socially distant.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Beach Boys are set to take the stage Saturday night at Petco Park.

One fan says he’s excited to see his first concert of 2021 and traveled hours to make it happen. “Yes, I did drive because The Beach Boys aren’t playing in Vegas this year and I got to see them,” said Brian Okiec.

Okiec says he’s also vaccinated and isn’t worried about being out in a crowd.

Although California has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, COVID-19 safety protocols will still be in place, including wearing a mask and social distancing. The stadium also offered vaccinated or testing sections and socially distant, pod-style sections.

“We’re in the vaccinated section so we have our vaccines and we’re good to go. You are supposed to wear your mask which we are going to do, except when we have a drink or something but we’re allowed to do that. So no, I’m not worried about that and I think the areas are kind of broken up into pods,” said Jana Mc Gurrell, from Ramona.

The Beach Boys’ extensive catalog of pop hits includes Surfin USA, California Girls, Fun Fun Fun and I Get Around. The group has been singing their hits for six decades and their fans are still singing along with them.

“I like their songs, I like their music,” said Sandra.

The Beach Boys were joined by two special guests, John Stamos of Full House and Mark McGrath from the band Sugar Ray.