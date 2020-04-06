Beach communities board up storefronts ahead of potential protests

Ocean Beach businesses on Newport Avenue were boarded up with messages of peace and support for black lives matter.

SAN DIEGO — Concerns of protests coming to the beach communities had business owners boarding up their storefronts to defend against any potential looters or those inciting violence.

As you walk down Newport Avenue you see businesses windows covered with wood boards, some with peace messages such as “minority owned” or “small businesses support black lives matter.”

“Do I agree with throwing stuff in the window no I don’t, but I get the frustration, I get the anger and as business owners we have to do the right thing,” said Sofia Whitfield.

She owns Synergy180, a strength gym on Newport Avenue. Sofia says she is first generation Arab Muslim and has faced years of discrimination and racist remarks and has empathy for the black Americans.



“I would rather bankrupt ten times over than stand for the wrong thing,” said Whitfield. “I feel it and I can’t imagine how they feel. It has to be ten times worst as to what I have gone through as a child.”

Customers and Ocean Beach residents say seeing the boards is heartbreaking.

“It does break your heart because I want to stand up for my local business owners,” said Juan Zuniga. “We still have to support people who are subject to injustice and victims crying out and not getting addressed.”

Businesses say they got word of a protest by a San Diego police officer who recommended they board up their businesses. The Wednesday Farmers Market was canceled out of an abundance of caution but a spokesperson for SDPD says it did not officially advise this and there was not evidence of planned protests in Ocean Beach.

Ocean Beach Farmers Market It is with great regret that we are cancelling the re-opening of the... Ocean Beach Farmers Market scheduled for today, June 3rd. SDPD has informed us that there may be a protest in Ocean Beach area at some point today. Erring on the side caution we were asked to cancel the re-opening of the Farmers Market.

“Down the street we heard mixed messages and we will stay here as long as we have to,” said Melvin Atallah.

He’s the owner of OB BBQ House and has a 1,000 water bottles available for protesters.

“We are here to support them and be with them 100 percent also in hopes that it is a peaceful protest,” said Atallah.

A small group of protesters marched in Ocean Beach Wednesday but no trouble was reported.

Coastal communities up to Oceanside also boarded up their storefronts. A planned peaceful demonstration is scheduled in front of city hall on Thursday.

“We were encouraging them [businesses] not to because of losing welcome environment and bringing the community together but we understand protecting their assets,” said Gumaro Escarcega, MainStreet Oceanside.



Businesses on Main Street also hired private security over the weekend.

“We stand with them [peaceful protesters] we just want to protect our properties,” said Escarcega.

With the cost of boarding up, and the financial setback from COVID-19 restrictions, many business owners say they stand for peace.

“This [business] is everything to us, this is our dream but at the end of the day black lives matter more than our business and will always matter more than our business,” said Whitfield.