San Diego beaches won't reopen until Tuesday

A city spokesperson says it's not a hard closure but cautionary to keep people out of the contaminated waters from urban runoff during the tropical storm.

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego may have closed the beaches ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary but that hasn't stopped locals and visitors from digging their toes in the sand.

The city says since rain runoff contaminates the water, they want people to stay out of the ocean.

On Monday afternoon, plenty of beachgoers were spotted on the sand and in the water at Mission Beach.

In the South Bay, Betty and Ronald Blevins say it’s unbearable to go outside.

“It could have been worse and as you can smell this is what we have to endure constantly,” said Betty Blevins. They live in Imperial Beach and say the ongoing sewage pollution from Mexico usually intensifies when there is a heavy rain.

“We can't leave our windows open so tonight windows are closed,” said Blevins.

Due to contaminated waters, the county has issued a closure from Silver Strand to Imperial Beach indefinitely but north of Coronado there's a rain advisory.

That means it's recommended people avoid swimming and surfing 72 hours after a rain but not all headed the advisory.

“We were able to catch some waves and have good time,” said Devon Curran, Arizona surfer.

The city closed its beaches but a spokesperson says it's more cautionary since the water is polluted. One surfer who used to live in San Diego but now visiting from Seattle says he was more disappointed in the waves.

“Typical San Diego summer is knee slappers, we're hoping for something bigger it just didn't materialize,” said Marcel Sampaga.

The Trueb family is also visiting from Washington and was hoping to have a beach day.

“That's what we came for, we didn't really want to do anything else,” said Ari Trueb.

Despite the wetter weather this year, the manager at Hamel’s says business at the Mission Beach rental and souvenir shop they've just had to swap out more t-shirts for sweatshirts. “It was busy, we had a fair amount of people that came through and we're buying up all kinds of stuff,” said Skyler McManus.

San Diego beaches will officially re-open on Tuesday.

The rain advisory could be lifted by Thursday, the county continues to test the water.

It’s rare but people have died from rain runoff, so it is important to heed the warnings.

San Diego parks will also reopen on Tuesday. The city says they’ve received 147 reports of downed trees and limbs and crews are responding to clear the debris.

For the latest on beach advisors and closures go to the County San Diego website Check In Before You Get In.