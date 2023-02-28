Bed bug cases are rising across US | How to spot bed bugs in your hotel room

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there has been a recent increase in bed bugs in the United States.

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve traveled post-pandemic, then you might’ve noticed a major cutback on housekeeping at hotels.

The lack of cleaning is contributing to a growing bed bug problem. With travel on the rise, it’s more important than ever to check for the insects. A thorough inspection might take you a few minutes but it can save you a lot of time and pain down the road.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there has been a recent increase in bed bugs in the United States.

"We do see it in hotels a little bit more, we're getting more phone calls. Due to the pandemic a lot of hotels were shut down and they may not have kept up with the treatment like they should have ," said Tony Boyle, Branch Manager at Truly Nolen Pest and Termite control in San Diego.

What to look for and where to look

Boyle says the insect can be hard to spot so it’s important to know where and what to look for.

"Check out the mattress itself, so I would take the linens and peel it back," Boyle said.

Once all sheets are removed, look for bloodstains or dark spots. Boyle suggested even looking underneath the mattress.

"If it's a large infestation, it'll be quite evident or noticeable," he added.

It’s not just the bed itself, the insect is often found in chairs, couches, drawers, and even in the folds of curtains.

If not noticed right away, you can even take bed bugs home with you.

For that reason, experts suggests avoiding leaving clothes out in hotel rooms and placing luggage's on the carpet.

"They'll latch on to a shoe lace, they'll latch on to any single part of clothing item or luggage that they can," said Boyle.

Staffing shortages

Like many industries, hotels have struggled with staffing shortages since the pandemic which forced many to cut back on daily housekeeping.

The noticeable cleaning absence is partially to blame for the increase in infestations being reported across the country.

Front desk manager at The Urban Boutique Hotel in Little Italy, Vicente Franco, says although the San Diego hotel is back to being fully staffed, the lack of cleaning is a combination of staffing shortages and guest requests.

"You're gonna have travelers that come check in. They don't want service every day," said Franco.

Bed bugs can live up to a year and breed quickly, which makes them difficult to get rid of.

It can also be a costly problem to have. The average cost of pest control services is around $300 per room.

Bed bugs don’t carry diseases, but they can leave itchy uncomfortable, and often painful bites anywhere on your body. The bites can take a couple of weeks to heal.

Experts said many store remedies don't usually work and infestations often require processional work.

It's recommended to inspect rooms before settling in and if you find anything, alert hotel staff as soon as possible.