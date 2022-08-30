Behind the scenes look inside Sheriff's bomb and arson unit

The task force answers to up to 500 calls a year in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson task force unit play a critical role in responding to some of the most dangerous calls for service, which includes fires, standoffs, active shooters, explosive and suspicious devices. And even major events such as, dignitary and presidential missions.

Most recently, detectives were on the scene of a 3-hour standoff in El Cajón, as a home garage went up in flames and a man barricaded himself inside.

"We used our armored vehicle and our robots to end up finding the individual in that house," said Anthony Portillo, Sergeant with the Bomb/Arson unit. "And we ended up also conducting the fire investigation afterwards,"

One of the biggest cases happened back in 2010, when detectives uncovered one of the largest arsenal of homemade explosives in the nation inside a home in Escondido.

The amount of explosives inside the home forced detectives to burn the house down.

The homemade hand grenades were seized from the home and now sit in a shelf at the bomb/arson range in East County, serving as a resource library for detectives.

"And we can come here as a point of reference that we can look at and examine something that is safe. And we can identify and go look at publications and see the hazards and safety for it," said Anthony Tripoli, detective.

The unit is comprised of eight bomb technicians and fire investigators.

The task force answers to up to 500 calls a year in San Diego County.

"We go to about half fire investigations and about half IED or bomb responses to include suspicious packages," added Portillo

Portillo says he’s seen the rise of homemade explosives grow throughout the years, and says the unit has had to adapt in order to stop the risk to the public.

"With the internet, with the growth of the internet, open source techniques, tactics, and procedures...that's something that has grown exponentially since I started," said Portillo. "Now, the technology has grown, the mission has grown, and the communication is key. We're very close with FBI, ATF and our partners even if the military and the sending of fire bomb squad."

Some of the new technology includes a robot that’s operated by an Xbox remote control, X-ray imaging to identify suspicious packaging, the bomb control and disposal vessel and a 100+ pound bomb suit.

