SAN DIEGO — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to San Diego.

O’Rourke is expected to arrive in California this Saturday in what will be his first visit to the state since announcing his candidacy for president of United States.

His San Diego stop will be part of a four-day trip which will also include stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

During his California trip, O’Rourke will become one of the first 2020 candidates to meet with voters in the Central Valley where he is also expected to make several stops.

Prior to coming to California, O'Rourke will be in Nevada to meet with, listen to and learn from voters in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas.

Since announcing his bid for the White House, O’Rourke has personally driven 4,197 miles as his grassroots campaign has criss-crossed the United States to join tens of thousands of Americans in 83 cities across 12 states and the District of Columbia.

O'Rourke's San Diego Town Hall is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Celebration Hall.