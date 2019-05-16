WATCH LIVE
Beyond the Border: News 8 takes an in-depth look at life where the U.S. and Mexico meet
Author: Michelle Watson, Digital Content Manager
Published: 2:54 PM PDT May 16, 2019
Updated: 9:25 AM PDT May 21, 2019
CHAPTER 1
Asylum Seekers
CHAPTER 2
Tijuana Police Ride-Along
CHAPTER 3
Pets Across The Border
CHAPTER 4
U.S. Citizen in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Baja California — News 8 decided go head across the border to take a closer look at issues surrounding the divide. A controversial topic nationwide directly impacts those living in San Diego as this five-part series shows.

Less than one hour away for most San Diegans, the border is not an unfamiliar place with many crossing for vacation, family visits, business purposes or other reasons.

Below are excerpts from our special Beyond the Border reports, including the complete video reports from each topic.

Chapter 1

Asylum Seekers

The battle to gain legal entry into the U.S.

Hundreds of families from all over the world are jam-packed into Tijuana shelters as they hope for a chance at the American dream. They’re waiting for their names to be called so they can cross legally into the United States and claim asylum.

Each morning in Tijuana, migrant volunteers set up a tent at the El Chaparral Pedwest crossing on the Mexican side of the border. The volunteers - as best we can tell - are Mexican nationals hoping to shorten their wait to request asylum in the United States. They oversee a mysterious notebook that contains the names of everyone who wants to have their case heard. The notebook is, in effect, a waiting list for asylum.

- David Gotfredson, Investigative Producer

Chapter 2

Tijuana Police Ride-Along

On the streets of TJ

As the sun was setting in Tijuana, we followed a set of GPS coordinates to a nondescript parking garage guarded by a heavily armed officer. He waved us in after a brief discussion and we met Officer Jorge Garcia Palomo with the Tijuana Municipal Police Department, who would be our guide for the evening.

Palomo is an 11-year veteran of the force and oversees about 80 officers who work in Zona Rio, a modern and touristy area of Tijuana. He has an eye for detail and told us we had to go back to the garage before we resumed patrol because his pickup was missing a hubcap. I sat in the backseat for the ride-along, often bouncing around as Palomo navigated the pothole-laden streets.

One report named Tijuana “the most dangerous city in the world,” citing its notoriously high homicide rate. Mexico’s statistics show 2,246 people were intentionally killed last year in Tijuana, accounting for 7% of all homicides nationwide and more than double than the city Juarez, which had the second most homicides in Mexico. Researchers at the University of San Diego attribute the increase in homicides mostly to cartel violence.

- Brandon Lewis, Reporter

Chapter 3

Pets Across The Border

Treating your dog for less money

Not everything having to do with the Mexican border is political in nature. News 8’s John Howard took a trip beyond the border to see how San Diego County residents are crossing into Mexico to save money on veterinarian care.

It’s a quick drive across the border with John’s dog Tiki in the back seat.

We soon arrived at the Tijuana offices of Dr. Jose Carlos, aka Dr. Zoo.

Dr. Jose Carlos said, “The Americans are looking for cheaper prices but also quality of service. If you don't give quality service, the Americans don't come back again” 

- David Gotfredson, Investigative Producer

Chapter 4

U.S. Citizen in Tijuana

Family in Tijuana asking for help to immigrate in the U.S.

A U.S. citizen living in a Tijuana with his wife and three children is asking for help.

The family is trying to immigrate into the United States legally.  But the financial burden and a mountain of government red tape is keeping them trapped in Mexico, beyond the border.

Phillip Caldwell, his wife Dulce Rosario-Rojas, and their three children currently are living in a tent in Tijuana.

 “I’m a U.S. citizen, born and raised in Alabama and Georgia,” said Caldwell, 40, during an interview from a Tijuana shelter, where he has been living with his family for the past month.

Thirteen years ago, Caldwell fell in love with Dulce when she was living in the United States as an undocumented migrant.

She was arrested and deported in 2008, so Phillip followed her back to Chiapas, Mexico.

They got married in Mexico and gave birth to Jayda, 9, Kayden, 6, and Sweet, their youngest at age 20 months. 

- David Gotfredson, Investigative Producer

