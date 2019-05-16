Beyond the Border: News 8 takes an in-depth look at life where the U.S. and Mexico meet

Hundreds of families from all over the world are jam-packed into Tijuana shelters as they hope for a chance at the American dream. They’re waiting for their names to be called so they can cross legally into the United States and claim asylum.
Each morning in Tijuana, migrant volunteers set up a tent at the El Chaparral Pedwest crossing on the Mexican side of the border. The volunteers - as best we can tell - are Mexican nationals hoping to shorten their wait to request asylum in the United States. They oversee a mysterious notebook that contains the names of everyone who wants to have their case heard. The notebook is, in effect, a waiting list for asylum.
- David Gotfredson, Investigative Producer
RELATED: Beyond the Border: Asylum seekers wait in Tijuana shelters, cross into USA