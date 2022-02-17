Guests transported into Van Gogh’s world during an immersive experience

The sensory extravaganza is located at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

SAN DIEGO — Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions, will run until April 24. The sensory extravaganza is located at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at the world-renowned Normal Studio. Prices start at $36.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. Tickets are available at https://vangoghsandiego.com.

“I’m blown away. This is amazing,” said patron Nicole Knox. “They bring you into the story of his life and then they take some of his most well-known work and they add movement and they add other elements and make it feel like you’re stepping into the painting. It’s unbelievable!”

Guests are transported into Van Gogh’s world through an all-new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Introduction Hall leads into the unique Waterfall Room, which flows into the Immersive Experience Room.

Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers and stunning landscapes. Hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words set to a symphonic score drives an amazing narrative experience.

“I absolutely love being able to be in the painting and feeling the stroke work, feeling the art work,” said patron Jenna Moore. “I can’t get enough of it to be honest.”