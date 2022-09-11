Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad

"He said we were going to die,” said the teen driver. The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating the road rage case and is working to identify the suspect.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week.

The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack.

“He started tugging on my door as the car was moving,” said Hanna.

Since she is a minor, she doesn’t want to disclose her full name.

Hanna and her boyfriend, Troy, were driving home for lunch on Monday when a cyclist riding a red S Works bike was trying to cross Calle Timiteo on La Costa Avenue, but traffic got bogged down.

“We were still ten to fifteen feet away from him and it got him all spun up and I retaliated at him and got upset at him,” said Troy.

Since the cyclist knows where he lives, he doesn’t want to disclose his last name either.

Troy who is an 18-years-old, says that enraged the cyclist so instead of turning into his complex where he lived, the teens kept driving about a half mile down Calle Timeteo until they hit a red light.

“He punched the passenger window a couple of times and pulling in the handle at least three times and shook the car really aggressively,” said Troy.

And then they heard a slam. “Then he hit the windshield on my side, and it cracked,” said Troy.

Hanna says the suspect was screaming profanities at them. “He said we were going to die,” said Hanna.

The cyclist took off, so Troy called his dad who went outside to see what was going on and found the suspect lying in wait for the teens.

“This guy was a complete lunatic,” said Todd. “I told him I called the cops and then he started coming after me,” said Todd, Troy’s father.

The cyclist took off before police arrived and now the teens and their parents want the suspect identified and held accountable.

“There is no way to justifying he broke the window, we are high schoolers, and he is a man,” said Troy.

Carlsbad police say they did take a report and this case is under investigation. If you have any information call Carlsbad Police at (760) 931-2197.

