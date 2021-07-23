Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in North Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in North Clairemont.

Authorities reported the victim was a man in his 60s.



The collision was reported at 5:31 p.m. at the intersection to Genesee Avenue and Chickasaw Court, police said.



Further details on what happened were not available, but police said the vehicle driver remained at the scene.



According to dispatchers, a portion of Genesee Avenue was closed to traffic as police investigated the incident.