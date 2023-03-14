Biden departs San Diego for Monterey Park to sign executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

President Biden will meet with Monterey Park families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting in January.

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden departed San Diego for Los Angeles Tuesday morning, continuing his tour of the west coast. He left Naval Air Station North Island shortly before noon.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to give remarks at a Boys and Girls Club in Monterey Park. According to the White House, he will be signing an executive order aimed at increasing the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer.

In January, a gunman stormed a dance hall in the community near Los Angeles and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration. President Biden is also going to meet with families of the victims and first responders.

On Tuesday night, he's scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Las Vegas.

Biden is also mandating better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns. But local and state law enforcement agencies are not required to report ballistics data, and many do not, making the clearinghouse less effective.

And the president is asking the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market to minors and use military images to market to the general public.

The bill passed last year, known as the Safer Communities Act, is viewed by gun control advocates as a good start but one that doesn't go far enough. After the law was signed, there were 11 other mass shootings, according to a database of mass killings since 2006 maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. Those killings don't include shootings in which fewer than four people were killed — and gun violence is also rising nationwide.

“President Biden’s executive order today is a home run for public safety,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “This is the latest example of President Biden’s leadership on gun safety, and we’re proud to stand with him as he takes robust action to help close the gun-seller loophole — which will significantly expand background checks on gun sales, keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives.”