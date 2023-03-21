President Biden nominated San Diego U.S. attorney

Longtime federal prosecutor Tara McGrath succeeds Randy Grossman as the U.S Attorney in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden announced his nomination Monday of longtime federal prosecutor Tara McGrath to serve as U.S. attorney in San Diego.

McGrath served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California -- which consists of San Diego and Imperial counties -- from 2008 until 2019. During that time, she was both principal deputy chief and a deputy chief in the U.S. Attorney's General Crimes Section, and was a trial attorney for the Justice Department's Office of Enforcement Operations.

McGrath left the U.S. Attorney's Office to serve as the civilian litigation attorney advisor for the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific region.

Prior to her prosecutorial career, McGrath was a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, and worked for the Coastal Conservation League from 2005 to 2007.

McGrath graduated from Boston College in 1995 and the University of Michigan Law School in 2001.

If confirmed by the Senate, McGrath will succeed Randy Grossman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California the past two years.

In a statement, Sen. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, D-California, praised the nomination, saying, "Tara McGrath has a long history of dedicated service to our country. She is an exemplary attorney with a long career fighting for equal justice.

"Through her experience as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California and her continued work as a litigation attorney advisor for the Marines, she has proven herself to be well qualified to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California."