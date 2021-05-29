Big beach crowds as more people get out for holiday weekend

It's a Memorial Day Weekend unlike the one we all had in 2020. As pandemic restrictions loosen up, this is the first time many are out celebrating a holiday.

SAN DIEGO — It has been a long time since San Diego has seen large un-masked beach crowds during the pandemic for a holiday weekend.

“Enjoying the feeling of being outside, last year did not look like this for us. It is really a pleasure to feel like folks are vaccinated and it’s OK to be out in the world,” said Lucy Rimalower, a Los Angeles resident visiting Pacific Beach.

At Pacific Beach, the family of three had masks ready just in case.

“I was like this looks a little crowded, maybe we are going to mask up, but as long as we are able to keep space, and we are both vaccinated so we feel confident, but because we are traveling with our child who is too young to be vaccinated we are a little more cautious with eyes open for anything that feels a little bit more crowded. We won't be dining indoors yet with him, Rimalower said while holding her 5-year-old son Henrik’s hand.

At the 710 Beach Club Bar & Grill, there were little worries as guitarist Greg Bueddeman sang Bob Marley's classic, “Don't worry about a thing because every little thing is going to be all right."

San Diegan Grace McCoy says she's not anxious and feels safe out in PB.

“It's definitely in the back of my mind, but at this point, I think everyone is just ready to get on. People on the boardwalk don't really wear them anymore. I think that now that everyone is vaccinated, we don't have to wear the masks outside,” McCoy said.

At Mission Beach, the boardwalk was packed, and there was much more bike and foot traffic out than previous months.

“We're from Northern California come over here from San Francisco area, so we are here for a four-day weekend, and we love it! I mean it doesn't get much better than San Diego,” said Karen McPherson of San Francisco visiting Mission Beach.

But it wasn't exactly America’s finest weather everyone hoped for the weekend.

"Even though the sun is not necessarily out it is still warm,” McPherson said.

Alphonse Swinehart of Los Angeles said he does not mind the overcast skies at all.

"I don't want it to be like hot and 90° yet, you know we've got time for that,” Swinehart.

McPherson said there is no comparing this year with last year's Memorial Day.

“We did nothing. I think we were locked in jail in our house,” McPherson said.

Letting the guard down, are more people really more comfortable to be out un-masked?

"I don't know I mean if it's a really tight crowd, I might put my mask up, but as long as you know we are outside, It is better,” said high school junior Madison McPherson from Northern California.

Karen McPherson said she’s elated things are finally turning a corner.

“Yes, it's actually getting better, we see light at the end of the tunnel, it is quite refreshing," McPherson said.